RJD MP Sudhakar Singh claimed Bihar's governance has shifted to 'two Gujaratis' after CM Nitish Kumar resigned as MLC to join the Rajya Sabha. Singh warned JD(U) would 'end' if it goes against the mandate, vowing to fight for Bihar's sovereignty.

RJD Alleges Loss of Bihar's Political Sovereignty

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday alleged that Bihar's governance has shifted into the hands of leaders from Delhi and Gujarat. The leader's remarks came following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to move to the Rajya Sabha.

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RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "In the last 35 years, Bihar attained political sovereignty under the rule of JD(U) or RJD. Now, Bihar has fallen into the hands of two Gujaratis. Now, the decision on the Bihar CM will be made in Delhi and Gujarat. This is really sad for Bihar. I hope that before resigning as the CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar makes an important leader of JD(U) as the next CM. This is the mandate of Bihar. If Nitish Kumar and his party go against the mandate, his party will end. RJD and INDIA Alliance will fight for the political sovereignty of Bihar..."

Nitish Kumar Resigns as MLC, Moves to Parliament

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the next major political transition as he prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha after being elected earlier this month.

Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, tendered his resignation from the state legislature, marking a significant political development in the state.

On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy.

A week earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously re-elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Opposition Accuses BJP of Deception

However, on Monday, opposition leaders criticised the move and alleged a political conspiracy. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of deceiving the public after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar MLC to head to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)