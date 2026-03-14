BJP's K Annamalai slams the DMK for spreading panic over fuel supply amid the West Asia conflict. He asserts that India has diversified its oil sources and the situation is under control, citing assurances from PM Modi and the Centre.

Annamalai Accuses DMK of Spreading Fuel Panic

BJP leader K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu of spreading panic among the public over fuel supply concerns amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, asserting that India has significantly diversified its oil supply sources and the situation remains under control.

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Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the DMK leadership was attempting to create unnecessary fear despite assurances from the Union government that supplies remain stable. "We strongly condemn the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for creating a sense of panic and fear among our public. DMK has chosen to spread fear and panic," Annamalai said.

'Everything is Under Control'

He referred to assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister regarding the stability of fuel supplies. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured in public, especially in the Tiruchirappalli meeting, please don't spread any panic or fear. Everything is under control. The Petroleum Minister in Parliament has assured our people that non-Hormuz oil from 55 per cent has gone to 70 per cent diversification," he said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to secure alternative energy routes, Annamalai added, "Two ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz very safely and they are bringing natural gas to our country. India, under the safe hands of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, no petrol price has gone up after the current war that is happening between Iran, Israel and America."

He urged the DMK leadership to cooperate with the Centre rather than create alarm among citizens. "I urge the DMK ministers not to spread panic and fear and to cooperate with the central government to make sure everything goes smoothly going forward," he said.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader further accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misusing his position as Leader of Opposition by spreading panic regarding fuel supplies, saying opposition leaders should act responsibly during sensitive situations. "Rahul Gandhi is misusing his privilege as the Leader of the Opposition, is misusing his privilege as the Member of Parliament. The people of our country expect the opposition leader to behave with a sense of decency, to behave with a sense of decorum. The kind of panic he is trying to spread with respect to the gas, petrol is not only condemnable, is making the Congress party in Tamil Nadu to take gas cylinders, come to the road and do protests, when all of us know nothing of that sort is happening," Annamalai said.

BJP Leader Slams DMK-Congress Alliance

The BJP leader also criticised the DMK's alliance politics and said the ruling party in Tamil Nadu was prioritising its relationship with the Congress. "They have reduced the seats for everybody just because they want to keep Congress happy that clearly shows DMK is a slave of the Congress party. They want to keep Congress happy. That is the DMK's goal now...I expect a of bickering within the alliance, and we will also see a lot of fractures within the alliance very soon," he said. (ANI)