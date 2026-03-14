BJP's Prakash Reddy hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of viewing India's foreign policy on the West Asia crisis through a 'communal lens'. Reddy stated that India's 'Nation First' policy prioritizes national interest.

BJP Slams Owaisi's 'Communal Lens'

BJP leader Prakash Reddy slammed AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on India's foreign policy amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, accusing the Hyderabad MP of viewing international relations through a "communal lens" and asserting that India's diplomatic decisions are guided solely by national interest. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said foreign policy decisions are determined by diplomatic considerations, political developments and the country's strategic priorities. He accused the AIMIM chief of interpreting global issues in communal terms.

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"He always views everything solely through a communal lens. The foreign policy of any nation does not hinge upon communal issues. You cannot extend support based on religion; national interest is the paramount priority," Reddy said. Emphasising the government's approach to international relations, he added that India's diplomatic stance is based on a clear principle. "India's support for any country depends on bilateral discussions, the prevailing political situation, and the nation's interests. Our policy is crystal clear - namely, the 'Nation First' policy," Reddy said.

Owaisi's Criticism of Centre's Foreign Policy

The remarks come after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sharply criticised the Centre's foreign policy while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi questioned India's diplomatic approach, saying the government should have clearly condemned attacks on Iran and other countries in the region. "The PM spoke with the Iranian President and said that the attack should not have taken place, and you engaged in talks with them. Tell me, why is India acting in this manner? You should have condemned the attack on Iran," Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday spoke with Iranian President Pezeshkian to discuss the worsening security situation in the Gulf region. In a post on X, Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Background of West Asia Tensions

The ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, has intensified tensions in the region and disrupted global energy markets and international trade routes. The situation escalated following military strikes involving Israel and the United States against Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israeli and US assets across the region. (ANI)