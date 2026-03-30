Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash confirms CM Nitish Kumar will continue to work for the state from the Rajya Sabha. Kumar, the longest-serving CM, resigned as an MLC after his election to the Upper House, a move described as procedural by some.

Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash on Monday said Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will continue to work for the state even as he transitions to the Rajya Sabha, asserting that his "guidance will remain available" for Bihar's development. "He will go to the Rajya Sabha. He will work for Bihar from the Rajya Sabha. His guidance will continue to be available in the future as well..." Prakash said.

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Nitish Kumar Resigns as MLC

The remarks come after Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the end of a significant chapter in state politics. Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and chief of the Janata Dal (United), was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, prompting his resignation from the state legislature.

Reactions to Kumar's Departure

Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, confirmed that Kumar's resignation has been accepted and described the development as an emotional moment for the state. "I met the Chief Minister this morning as a courtesy visit. He has submitted his resignation... The seat will be declared vacant... Bihar is saddened by his departure... Today, Bihar is being counted among the developed states... The resignation has been accepted," he said.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar also stated that an official letter has been issued and a formal notification will follow. He expressed confidence that Kumar would continue to prioritise Bihar's welfare despite moving to the Upper House. "This is a deeply emotional moment; we have worked together for a very long time. Although this parting evokes concern, I remain confident that his focus will remain centred on Bihar's welfare," he said, adding that their long-standing political association would endure.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi termed Kumar's resignation a routine procedural step. "It wasn't an emotional moment. The Chief Minister was feeling very comfortable. He follows the rules... We have been MLCs for 20 years," he said.