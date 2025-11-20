Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time after the NDA secured a massive majority with 202 seats. UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak credited the win to PM Modi's welfare schemes and Nitish's 'good governance'.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that people voted for the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "good governance" of Nitish Kumar.

Brajesh Pathak arrived in Patna on Wednesday to attend the oath ceremony of Nitish Kumar, which will take place at the historic Gandhi Maidan today. Brajesh Pathak told reporters after reaching Patna, "Bihar is going to create history tomorrow. People have voted for PM Modi's welfare schemes for the poor and for Nitish Kumar's good governance. The NDA government is set to be sworn in tomorrow with a massive majority. I congratulate CM Nitish Kumar and the incoming cabinet. Every sector will be strengthened."

Preparations for 10th Oath-Taking Ceremony

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening ahead of Nitish Kumar's 10th oath ceremony as Bihar Chief Minister. Shah was welcomed by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport.

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies. He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister. Kumar will return as the Bihar Chief Minister today for the 10th time after taking oath at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, where Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was unanimously elected as the legislative leader of the NDA, a day before the swearing-in ceremony. He was also elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party at a meeting held at his residence in Patna. Along with Kumar's deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or [LJP (RV)] chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Bharatriya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the NDA will attend the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held today. Various Chief Ministers of NDA-rule states are also expected to attend the ceremony. Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have already reached Patna ahead of the oath ceremony.

NDA's Landslide Victory

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. (ANI)