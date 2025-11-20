Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record 10th time, heading a new NDA government. JD(U)'s KC Tyagi said Kumar has resolved to make a 'new Bihar.' BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

Hailing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's landslide victory in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday asserted that Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as Chief Minister of the State today has "taken the oath with the resolve to make a new Bihar."

Speaking to ANI after the oath-taking ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, JDU leader said, "Nitish Kumar has taken the oath with the resolve to make a new Bihar."

BJP leader Shreyasi Singh who was sworn in as minister in the Nitish Kumar government expressed gratitude to the people of Jamui and her family. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I express gratitude towards the people of Jamui and my family members. The Cabinet, which took oath today, comprises both youth and experienced leaders."

BJP leader Rama Nishad also took the oath as a Bihar minister and said, "I thank PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ji. I will work with all leaders towards the development of Bihar."

PM Modi Congratulates New Bihar Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremonry and extended warm congratulations to Nitish Kumar and the newly formed Bihar government. In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He is a skilled and experienced administrator. He has a splendid track record of good governance in the state. My heartfelt best wishes to him for the new term!"

In another X post, PM Modi congratulated the new Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, highlighting their extensive public service experience. "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have extensive experience in public service at the grassroots level. I extend my very best wishes to them as well!" PM Modi's X post read.

Nitish Kumar Sworn In, New Cabinet Formed

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar Minister took oath for a record 10th time today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

New NDA Cabinet Takes Oath

A total of 25 leaders took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. Among them were Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

Others who joined the Cabinet include Lesi Singh (JD-U), Madan Sahani (JD-U), Nitin Nabin (BJP), Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP), Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM(S), Sunil Kumar (JD-U), Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U) and Sanjay Singh Tigar (BJP). The list also features Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Surendra Mehta (BJP), Narayan Prasad (BJP), Rama Nishad (BJP), Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP) and Shreyashi Singh (BJP). Additionally, Pramod Kumar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV), Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV) and Deepak Prakash of the RLM were sworn in as ministers.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, among others, were present.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years. (ANI)