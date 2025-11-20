Nitish Kumar is set for his 10th oath as Bihar CM after the NDA's landslide victory, securing 202 of 243 seats. Top leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah are attending the ceremony in Patna. Kumar was unanimously elected leader of the NDA.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated everyone ahead of Nitish Kumar's 10th oath ceremony as Bihar Chief Minister. CM Mohan Yadav reached Patna on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony. "...There is a Modi government in Delhi and an NDA government in Bihar. I have come here today and will leave tomorrow after the oath-taking ceremony... Congratulations to everyone from my side," CM Yadav told reporters here.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening ahead of Nitish Kumar's 10th oath ceremony as Bihar Chief Minister. Shah was welcomed by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport.

Nitish Kumar Set for 10th Stint as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies. He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

Kumar will return as the Bihar Chief Minister today for the 10th time after taking oath at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, where Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974. Earlier in the day, Kumar was unanimously elected as the legislative leader of the NDA, a day before the swearing-in ceremony. He was also elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party at a meeting held at his residence in Patna.

Along with Kumar's deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or [LJP (RV)] chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Bharatriya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the NDA will attend the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held today. Various Chief Ministers of NDA-rule states are also expected to attend the ceremony. Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have already reached Patna ahead of the oath ceremony.

NDA Registers Landslide Victory in Assembly Polls

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Bihar Election 2025: Seat Breakdown

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record 67.13% Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)