JDU chief Nitish Kumar resigned as a Bihar MLC to take his Rajya Sabha seat. Party leaders lauded his transformative leadership, stating he made Bihar a 'developed state' and that his departure from the state legislature is a 'loss for the state.'

Janata Dal (United) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami on Monday said that the party chief Nitish Kumar included Bihar in the "list of developed states" and his resignation from his position as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) is a "loss for the state."

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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his position as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) today as he is set to take oath in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI here, Dulal Chandra Goswami lauded Kumar's transformative leadership in the state. "He has changed the infrastructure of Bihar. He has included Bihar in the list of developed states. The NDA and the JDU will get CM's guidance from Delhi. His departure is a loss for Bihar."

The remarks come after Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the end of a significant chapter in state politics. Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and chief of the Janata Dal (United), was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, prompting his resignation from the state legislature.

Reactions Pour In From Party and State Officials

'Constitutional Provision' Behind Resignation

Further, State JDU President Umesh Singh Kushwaha explained the procedural reason behind Kumar's resignation. "Under constitutional provisions, a person cannot remain a member of two houses. He has to resign within 14 days. That is why he has given his resignation," he told reporters.

'Nobody Can Be Nitish Kumar': Minister Gets Emotional

Bihar Minister and JD(U) National General Secretary Ashok Choudhary also became emotional while speaking to ANI about Nitish Kumar's political journey. "Following in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar, working like him, respecting the strongest of your rivals is a big thing. I don't think the new generation has people with such a political mindset. Nobody can be Nitish Kumar. Na kabhi Nitish Kumar paid hua tha, na kabhi Nitish Kumar paida hoga," he remarked.

Council Chairman Calls it an 'Emotional Moment'

Moreover, Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, confirmed that Kumar's resignation has been accepted and described the development as an emotional moment for the state. He said, "I met the Chief Minister this morning as a courtesy visit. He has submitted his resignation... The seat will be declared vacant... Bihar is saddened by his departure... Today, Bihar is being counted among the developed states... The resignation has been accepted."