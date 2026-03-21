JDU's Lalan Singh backs Nitish Kumar as the party's natural national president. He also dismissed Mamata Banerjee's promises, predicting her defeat. Leaders filed nominations for Kumar's fourth consecutive term as party chief.

Nitish Kumar 'All-in-All' of JDU

Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh reaffirmed Nitish Kumar's absolute leadership within the party on Nitish Kumar Nomination For National President of JDU, stating that, as its creator, his position as the national president is only natural. "The party was created by him. This party is made by him. Nitish Kumar ji is the all-in-all of this party. So who will be the national president?" said Singh.

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Singh also took a swipe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's promise of monthly financial aid to the SC/ST community, comparing it to past empty promises made by Tejashwi Yadav and predicting her defeat in the upcoming elections. "Forget Mamata Banerjee. Tejashwi ji used to speak like this before the elections. Mamata ji is leaving this time; she is being bid farewell," Singh added.

Nomination Filed for Fourth Term

Earlier on Friday, multiple leaders of the JDU filed the nomination for the post of the party's president on behalf of Nitish Kumar, with him set to lead the party at the national level for the fourth consecutive term. The Rajya Sabha MP is currently in Delhi after being elected in the Upper House recently.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the development, noting that the move follows a collective request from party members to see the veteran leader remain at the helm of the organisation. Sanjay Kumar Jha, while talking to the reporters, said on Thursday, "We have filed a nomination on behalf of Nitish Kumar for him to become the National President (of the party)... The last day of nomination is 22 March..."

Ram Nath Thakur, while speaking to ANI, said, "Nitish Kumar is our guardian and a senior leader of the party... Workers wished for his nomination. He will contribute to the party as well as keep an eye on the progress of Bihar."

KC Tyagi Clarifies Stance on Membership

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that he did not participate in the latest membership drive of the party, clarifying that there is no personal friction between him and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to the Rajya Sabha seat allocation. Tyagi, a founding member of the party since its inception, maintained that his "relationship with Nitish Kumar and the Bihar JDU remains the same".

"I am the founder of Janata Dal (United) alongside George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Digvijay Singh... I have been a member ever since. However, I did not participate in this membership drive," he said. The senior leader also addressed the speculations regarding his parliamentary ambitions, denying that his exit was linked to a desire for a seat in the Rajya Sabha. "There is not a single instance of me trying for a Rajya Sabha ticket. Even in 2013, Nitish Kumar called me and offered me a ticket," said Tyagi. (ANI)