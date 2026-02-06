Bihar CM Nitish Kumar accused Tejashwi Yadav of trying to buy MLAs. Meanwhile, jailed JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, arrested in a murder case, took his oath in the assembly after winning the Mokama seat from jail.

Heated Exchange in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav engaged in sharp verbal sparring over the political situation in the state. During the ongoing Bihar Assembly Budget Session on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi Yadav, questioning how much money he allegedly paid to six MLAs in 2024 to bring down the government. "How much money did you (Tejashwi Yadav) pay to those 6 MLAs? Where did you get that money from? You extorted that money from the MLAs who were already on your side," the Chief Minister said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jailed JD(U) MLA Anant Singh Takes Oath

Earlier this week, Anant Singh, Janta Dal (United) MLA from Mokama, took oath as the MLA in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly. Before taking the oath, he touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet and took his blessings.

Background on Arrest and Election Win

He had been unable to take his oath earlier due to his incarceration in Beur Jail following his arrest on November 1, 2025, in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case. Singh reached the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly in an ambulance from the Beur Jail to take the oath. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "I am innocent, I will get justice."

Jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes against the RJD candidate and Surajbhan Singh's wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes.

Singh was arrested earlier, before the polling began in Bihar, by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. Singh was taken before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Patna.