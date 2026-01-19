Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav expressed strong confidence in Nitin Nabin for BJP national president, calling it a historic moment. He said Nabin's tenure would be written in 'letters of gold' and strengthen the party across the country.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party prepares to elect its new national president, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav expressed strong confidence in BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, who will be filing his nomination for the post today. Calling it a historic moment in the party, Yadav said Nabin's leadership would leave a lasting imprint on the BJP's organisational journey.

"Nitin Nabin will become the national president; his tenure will be written in letters of gold in our history. Under his leadership, the BJP's organisation will be strengthened across the entire country," he said. Yadav added that the party's cadre is optimistic about a new phase of growth under leadership emerging from Bihar for the first time since the BJP's formation.

Election Process and Timeline

The BJP is scheduled to elect its new president on January 20, following the publication of the party's internal electoral rolls. According to the official notification issued by the national returning officer and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, nominations opened on January 19, with scrutiny and withdrawals slated for the same day. If only one valid nomination is filed, the candidate will be declared elected unopposed.

Party Ethos and Leadership Transition

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy underlined the BJP's cadre-based ethos, saying the party believes in unanimous leadership selection rooted in organisational consensus. He described the transition as a generational shift with young leadership set to take charge at the national level.

Currently, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin is serving as the party's working president and is expected to succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who assumed office in January 202. Nadda was also the first national working president of the party.

Constitutional Election Process

According to the BJP constitution, the party president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the national and state councils. If only one nomination is filed, the candidate assumes office without voting.

Sources said senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to be present in Delhi for the election. (ANI)