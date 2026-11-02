BJP national president Nitin Nabin slammed the opposition at the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rally in Kolkata, claiming citizens have rejected anarchy and asserting that the BJP will continue to win in upcoming state elections.

BJP Organizes Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Rally

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 2 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday trained guns at the Opposition and said the people of Kolkata had already rejected anarchy and voted for change while addressing the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in the city. "Here, in Kolkata, I saw that people of Kolkata had wiped out anarchy on 4th May itself. Mamata didi was ousted and West Bengal 'BJPmay'. I saw no sign of anarchy today. But a few elements are still alive. They were at Ramlila Maidan yesterday. They were expressing despair of their loss. But people of the country will respond to them, just like the people of West Bengal responded to them," Nabin said at the rally.

Nabin said leaders of the bloc who had been defeated in their home states had gathered in Delhi, and referred to the recent electoral outcomes in West Bengal, Delhi and Bihar. "People of INDI bloc, who were defeated in their respective states, had gathered in Delhi to cry. The manner in which TMC was wiped out in Bengal, Congress and AAP were wiped out in Delhi. In Bihar too, RJD was completely wiped out," he said.

Nitin Nabin Criticizes Opposition Leadership

Taking a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said the Congress leader should learn from his mistakes. "I tell Rahul Gandhi - learn from your mistakes. Otherwise, in the days to come, there would be no one left in the country to take the name of Congress," he said.

Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said the BJP had defeated him earlier and would do so again in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "Now, it is Uttar Pradesh's turn; we had defeated Akhilesh Yadav earlier too and we will defeat him in 2027 too. Such people with anarchist mindsets are led by Rahul Gandhi," Nabin said. He added that the people of West Bengal had given themselves freedom from both Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi."People of Bengal have given freedom from Mamata didi as well as from Rahul Gandhi in Delhi," he said.

Context of the BJP Protest March

Earlier, Nabin, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Monday led the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Kolkata. The BJP launched a counter-march in response to opposition protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march witnessed large participation of BJP workers and supporters, with national flags prominently displayed throughout the procession. The BJP's march comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a mega rally organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, while accusing him of facilitating alleged vote theft in the country. (ANI)