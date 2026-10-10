Congress leader Balmoor Venkat accused the BRS of staging 'opportunistic' protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. He labelled BRS as BJP's 'B team' in Telangana, claiming they are mimicking Congress's ongoing demonstrations.

Congress Accuses BRS of 'Opportunistic' Protests

Congress leader Balmoor Venkat on Saturday claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged opportunistic protests in response to the growing momentum of the Congress-led demonstrations in the national capital. The INDIA bloc protests led by the Congress party seek the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Venkat noted that Congress workers have been protesting in Delhi for the past four days under the direct leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi to demand Kumar's resignation.

Terming BRS the "B team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, he alleged that the party is only organising protests after realising the mass scale of the movement across the country. "For the past 4 days, the Congress party has been agitating on the streets of Delhi under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. BRS - the B team of BJP in Telangana - was silent until now, but they are protesting today. This movement has grown big. People from Telangana and across the country are joining in and demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Looking at this, BRS felt that they would be left behind if they did not protest, so they are protesting now. People of Telangana are watching this," he said.

BRS Intensifies Campaign for CEC's Resignation

Earlier on Friday, the BRS party said that it will stage a protest outside the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Hyderabad on October 10, intensifying its campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter revision process.

According to the party, the protest follows concerns over large-scale deletions of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in constituencies represented by BRS MLAs. The party has demanded a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the voter revision process.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has called for an inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge and demanded the CEC’s resignation on moral grounds.

Following the Hyderabad protest, the BRS plans to take its campaign to Delhi. The party said further details of the next phase of the campaign would be announced later. (ANI)