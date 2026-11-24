Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 7th World Landslide Forum, stressing the importance of combining scientific research with infrastructure development to build disaster-resilient roads and safer communities in the fragile Himalayas.

Nitin Gadkari Advocates for Landslide Resilient Road Connectivity

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF-7) Asia Leadership Dialogue, “Safe Slopes, Resilient Roads, and Communities,” on Tuesday. His address, “Connecting communities safely: advancing landslide-resilient infrastructure for a changing climate,” highlighted the need to bring scientific understanding and infrastructure planning closer together.

The dialogue was chaired by Prof Krishnan Srinivasaraghavan, Head of Exploration, UNDP India, with Prof. Sanjay Srivastava, Chair Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, as co-chair. Panellists included Natasha Chaplow of the World Bank; Phuntsho Namgyal, Director General of Bhutan’s Department of Geology and Mines; Dhiraj Pradhananga of Tribhuvan University, Nepal; Shailesh Nayak, Director of NIAS; Harish Bahuguna of the Geological Survey of India; Raymond Cheung of Hong Kong’s Geotechnical Engineering Office; and Gamini Jayathissa of Sri Lanka’s National Building Research Institute.

“The Himalayas are not only our heritage; they are the foundation of millions of lives, livelihoods and communities. Building connectivity in this fragile terrain demands a careful balance between development and environmental protection. Every project must be guided by a sound understanding of local geology, hydrology and slope stability, supported by modern technology and long-term monitoring," Gadkari said. “Our priorities must be clear: investigation before construction, safety before speed, and prevention before disaster. The challenges are complex, and no single institution can address them alone. Stronger coordination among government, industry, research institutions and local stakeholders is essential. We are keen to learn from the experts gathered at WLF7 and to translate their experience into practical solutions suited to Indian conditions. I invite the participants to share their recommendations with the Ministry so that this knowledge can help shape safer, more sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure,” he added.

Hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Faridabad from November 23 to 27, WLF7 is bringing together scientists, engineers, policymakers and disaster-management practitioners to advance the theme “Landslide science and practice for safe and resilient communities.” The second day of the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF7) focused on building safe, resilient infrastructure in landslide-prone regions, with particular attention to road connectivity in fragile mountain terrain. The seventh edition marks the first time the World Landslide Forum is being held in India.