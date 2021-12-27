  • Facebook
    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019–20

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 4:18 PM IST
    The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog on Monday released the 4th edition of “The Healthy States, Progressive India” ranking States based on the progress on health outcomes and health systems performance across the country.

    The report, titled “Healthy States, Progressive India”, ranks states and Union Territories on their year-on-year incremental performance in health outcomes as well as their overall status. Round IV of the report focuses on measuring and highlighting the overall performance and incremental improvement of states and UTs over the period 2018–19 to 2019–20.

    Health Index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance. The domains covered in the report are health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes, the Aayog said in a statement.

    The report was released jointly by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Sarwal, and World Bank Senior Health Specialist Sheena Chhabra. The report has been developed by NITI Aayog, with technical assistance from the World Bank, and in close consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), PIB stated.

    Findings:

    The State Health Index is an annual tool to assess the performance of states and UTs. It is a weighted composite index based on 24 indicators grouped under the domains of ‘Health Outcomes’, ‘Governance and Information’, and ‘Key Inputs/Processes’. Each domain has been assigned weights based on its importance with higher scores for outcome indicators.

    To ensure comparison among similar entities, the ranking is categorized as ‘Larger States’, ‘Smaller States’ and ‘Union Territories’.

    Among the ‘Larger States’, in terms of annual incremental performance, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Telangana are the top three ranking states.

    Among ‘Smaller States’, Mizoram and Meghalaya registered the maximum annual incremental progress.

    Among UTs, Delhi, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, showed the best incremental performance.

    On overall ranking based on the composite index score in 2019–20, the top-ranking states were Kerala and Tamil Nadu among the ‘Larger States’, Mizoram and Tripura among the ‘Smaller States’, and DH&DD and Chandigarh among the UTs.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 4:18 PM IST
