Thalassery court to pronounce its order on anticipatory bail for two doctors accused in the death of BDS student Nithin Raj. The prosecution opposes bail, citing the SC/ST Act and presenting CCTV evidence against the accused's claims.

The Additional District Court-IV in Thalassery is set to pronounce its order on April 25 on the anticipatory bail applications filed by two doctors accused in connection with the death of first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student Nithin Raj. The bail pleas were filed by the first accused, MK Ram and the second accused, KT Sangeeta Nambiar. Both have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea

Appearing for the prosecution, Public Prosecutor K Ajith Kumar argued that the accused are not entitled to anticipatory bail in a case registered under the PoA Act. The prosecution also challenged Dr Ram's claim that he belonged to the Bajendri community in Karnataka and therefore could not be charged with caste abuse against Nithin Raj. It submitted certificates indicating that the Bajendri community falls under the OBC category and not the Scheduled Castes category.

CCTV Evidence and Witness Statements

Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecution placed before the court a sequence of events that allegedly took place in the staff room and principal's chamber on the day of the incident, supported by CCTV footage seized by police and produced before the court. It argued that the footage contradicted Dr. Ram's claim that he was not present on the campus that day.

The prosecution further submitted that when Nithin Raj was brought to the casualty after being found lying below the college building on April 10, Dr Ram allegedly remarked that the students had done it "to gain sympathy," a claim supported by witness statements.

According to the prosecution, CCTV visuals showed Dr Ram in the adjacent staff room when Nithin Raj was being questioned in the principal's chamber over the loan app controversy and that he repeatedly stepped out to monitor developments. It also cited visuals purportedly showing Dr Ram congratulating a teacher linked to the loan issue and offering help in filing a cyber-cell complaint.

The prosecution further relied on statements from fellow students alleging that Dr. Ram had referred to Nithin Raj as a "dog" and argued that his alleged humiliating conduct and harassment had driven the student to suicide.

Family Alleges Planned Murder

Nithin Raj's father, LY Raj, and brother-in-law MS Ashok were present in court. The family has alleged that the death was a planned murder and held the college authorities responsible. Advocate Vinod Ragavan appeared for the relatives, while counsel V Jaikrishnan for the accused also presented arguments. The court is also set to decide the bail plea on Friday. (ANI)