Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane ignited a row by calling AIMIM a 'terrorist organisation' and comparing its chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Osama bin Laden. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan condemned the remarks and demanded action against Rane.

AIMIM Hits Back, Demands Action AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hit back at the Maharashtra Minister, condemning the remarks and urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against him. "Does it suit a minister to use such language? Who has given him the right to say such things? Maharashtra CM should take cognisance of this. When the government of India respects Asaduddin Owaisi so much as to even send him abroad as part of a delegation to talk about Operation Sindoor, then who is he to use such language? Maharashtra CM should suspend such a minister. I condemn his statement," said Pathan. Owaisi Alleges 'Planned Agenda' Against Muslims Earlier on May 9, Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged targeting of Muslims under a "planned agenda" and claimed that issues such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are being linked with National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Owaisi said the Supreme Court had made mapping mandatory and claimed that if mapping is not done, it would be carried out using parents' names.He further alleged that the application works through location tracking and claimed that during the verification of 27 lakh names, 97 per cent belonged to Muslims. "Muslims are being trapped under a planned agenda, and all this is being done based on hatred. The entire matter will be placed before the court, and allegations can be levelled against anyone," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane courted controversy calling for a ban on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), terming it a "terrorist organisation" and drawing parallels with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Speaking to reporters, Rane alleged that there was "no difference" between slain Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, while questioning the party's contributions since its formation. "AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is now doing through AIMIM... What significant work have they actually accomplished since being elected? Their manifesto contains only one agenda: that they will wage Jihad... Just as we banned the PFI, AIMIM should be banned as well," said Rane.AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hit back at the Maharashtra Minister, condemning the remarks and urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against him. "Does it suit a minister to use such language? Who has given him the right to say such things? Maharashtra CM should take cognisance of this. When the government of India respects Asaduddin Owaisi so much as to even send him abroad as part of a delegation to talk about Operation Sindoor, then who is he to use such language? Maharashtra CM should suspend such a minister. I condemn his statement," said Pathan.Earlier on May 9, Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged targeting of Muslims under a "planned agenda" and claimed that issues such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are being linked with National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Owaisi said the Supreme Court had made mapping mandatory and claimed that if mapping is not done, it would be carried out using parents' names.He further alleged that the application works through location tracking and claimed that during the verification of 27 lakh names, 97 per cent belonged to Muslims. "Muslims are being trapped under a planned agenda, and all this is being done based on hatred. The entire matter will be placed before the court, and allegations can be levelled against anyone," he said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source