The Union Ministry of Education has withdrawn the administrative and financial powers of Professor BV Ramana Reddy, Director of NIT Kurukshetra. The decision is effective immediately, though the reasons for this action have not yet been disclosed.

The Union Ministry of Education has withdrawn the administrative and financial powers of Professor BV Ramana Reddy, Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra in Haryana, sources told ANI on Monday.

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An official order has been issued in this regard, and the decision has come into effect immediately. However, the reasons behind the move have not been disclosed so far.

Who is Professor BV Ramana Reddy?

Prof. Reddy currently serves as the Director of NIT Kurukshetra, an institution ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from Andhra University (1986), a Master's degree from IIT Roorkee (1991), and a PhD from Kurukshetra University (1998).

With over 35 years of academic experience, he has held several key positions across institutions. He began his career as a faculty member at REC Kurukshetra (now NIT Kurukshetra) and later served at NIT Hamirpur and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi, where he held multiple administrative roles, including Dean and Chairman of various departments.

Academic Contributions and Expertise

An expert in wireless communication and ICT, Prof. Reddy has authored over 150 research publications and supervised several PhD scholars. He has also contributed to curriculum development, skill education initiatives, and institutional reforms aligned with national education frameworks.

Further details regarding the Ministry's decision are awaited.