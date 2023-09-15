Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah virus: One more tests positive in Kozhikode; Active cases surge to 4

    The active cases of the Nipah virus now stand at 4 in Kerala. Earlier, two persons succumbed to the disease. The situation of a 9-year-old boy continues to remain critical.

    Nipah virus updates in Kozhikode active cases latest news 4 cases now anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A 39-year-old man who was under observation at a private hospital in Kozhikode has tested positive for the Nipah virus today. The active cases in Kerala now stand at 4. Earlier, two people had succumbed to the disease. The sample was initially examined at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, and the results were then verified by sending it to the NIV mobile laboratory. 

    Health Minister Veena George said that the person who tested positive today had come in contact with the person who died before. A native of Cheruvannur, the man approached the health department after seeing the symptoms of Nipah. He was then admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

    The 11 samples that were sent for Nipah testing turned negative on Thursday (Sep 14). The number of people on the contact list has increased to 950, with 213 of them considered high-risk. The contact list also contains 287 health workers. To assess the situation and assist the state government in managing the Nipah infection, a five-person central team consisting of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital, and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala.

    The first Biosafety Level-3 containment mobile laboratory in South Asia, the mBSL-3 from the ICMR, will aid in early testing and infection detection at the district level itself.

    The state had asked for an antibody to fight the virus infection, and the ICMR has provided it. Additionally, a mobile lab was transported to the spot so that the state could test samples. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) delivered the monoclonal antibody to Kozhikode on Thursday. Although its effectiveness has not yet been demonstrated in clinical trials, the antiviral is currently the sole choice the government has for treating infections.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing rkn

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 346 September 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 346 September 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Manipur Violence: 175 dead so far, 33 missing, 5,668 weapons looted, 96 bodies unclaimed

    Manipur Violence: 175 dead so far, 33 missing, 5,668 weapons looted, 96 bodies unclaimed

    Nipah virus: More 950 people added to contact list; 11 samples test negative.

    Nipah virus: More 950 people added to contact list; 11 samples test negative.

    Anantnag encounter: An intelligence-based operation gone wrong?

    Anantnag encounter: An intelligence-based operation gone wrong?

    Recent Stories

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing rkn

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 346 September 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 346 September 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS RBA

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam RBA

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon