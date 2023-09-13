Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah virus scare: Two health workers under observation; samples sent to Pune

    Two health workers are suspected to have symptoms of Nipah virus. Their samples have been sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology (NIV).

    Nipah virus scare: Two health workers under observation; samples sent to Pune rkn
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Two health workers are suspected to have symptoms of Nipah virus. Their samples have been sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology (NIV). Meanwhile, the route map of the 47-year-old who died of Nipah was released.

    The deceased started showing symptoms on August 22. He attended a family function at Thiruvallor on August 23 around 7 p.m. He visited Mullamkunnu Grameena Bank around 11 a.m. on August 25. On the same day, he visited Juma Masjid at 12:30 p.m. He then visited Kuttyadi Dr. Ashif Ali Clinical from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 26, August 28 at 09:30 p.m. at IQRAA Community Hospital Thottilpalam, and August 29 at 12 a.m. at Kozhikode IQRAA Hospital, and later died on August 30.

    Meanwhile, Panchayat President K. Sajith said that there is no need to worry in Maruthonkara. Necessary restrictions have been put in place. Rapid relief teams have been assigned to containment zones. The Panchayat President said that the people who came into contact with the deceased have been found.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (Sep 12) confirmed that the two deaths reported in Kozhikode district were due to the Nipah virus. The declaration was made while the state awaited confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune Institute on samples supplied for testing of one of the deceased and four of his kin. The Kerala government established a control centre in Kozhikode on Tuesday and suggested that people wear masks as a precaution. 

    In May 2018, the Nipah virus broke out for the first time in South India, wreaking havoc in Kerala. The epidemic in the districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram claimed a total of 17 fatalities

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
