Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

While the exact cause remains uncertain, samples have been collected for analysis. This outbreak has also deeply affected fruit growers. Route maps of victims' movements have been released to aid investigations.

The 47-year-old individual, who tragically succumbed to the Nipah virus on August 30, is considered the index case in the current outbreak in Kerala. He owned farmland near his residence in Maruthonkara panchayat, characterized by areca nut trees and banana plants, where bats are frequently observed. This observation has prompted both locals and health officials to speculate about the possible source of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district. However, the definitive cause of how the index case contracted the virus remains pending until the central investigative team completes its inquiry.

Fruit bats are known as natural carriers of the Nipah virus, which can be transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals. Health officials have noted that the Bangladeshi strain of the Nipah virus can facilitate transmission from animals to humans and between humans.

A team of health officials gathered samples of bat urine, animal droppings, and partially consumed fruit from the victim's plantation and neighbouring areas. The victim's residence is also in proximity to the 300-acre Janakikadu forest, designated as an eco-tourist centre, housing various bat species. Notably, samples from this region had previously confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus during the 2018 outbreak, which claimed 17 lives.

The deceased, a 47-year-old who fell victim to Nipah, had previously operated a shop in a Gulf country. He returned to Kerala approximately one and a half years ago to care for his ailing father. During this period, he engaged in farming and managed family-owned plantations that included areca nut, banana, and other fruit trees. His farmland is situated about 100 meters from his residence, where bats are commonly spotted hanging from the trees.

A senior health official, speaking anonymously, suggested that the victim may have come into contact with bat secretions by touching an areca nut on the ground. "Bats in that area were examined, and their saliva and blood samples will be collected," the official stated, emphasizing that the exact cause will only be determined after the sample test results are analyzed.

The Nipah outbreak has left many fruit growers in the region distressed, as concerns mount about the possibility of bats biting fruits.

In the meantime, the health department has released the 'route maps' of the two victims, detailing the locations they visited from the onset of symptoms. According to the route map for the 47-year-old, he began experiencing symptoms on August 22. On the 23rd, he attended a family event and visited a bank on the 25th. On the same day, he participated in prayers at a nearby mosque. Prior to his demise on August 30 at a private hospital, he had sought medical attention at two different clinics.