Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The district administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of students in Kozhikode district in light of the Nipah virus. District Collector A Geetha informed that the classes will be conducted online from September 18 to September 23 in the educational institutions of the district. The collector said that the new arrangements have been made so that the students do not miss out on their studies due to continuous vacations.

The order states that classes in all educational institutions, including tuition centres and coaching centres, should be conducted online. Students should not be brought to educational institutions under any circumstances. Students are also not required to reach institutions, including Anganwadis and Madrasas. The collector also informed that steps will be taken as soon as the government's instructions regarding the postponement of district examinations are available.

Nipah inspection: Necessary systems prepared for testing

Minister Veena George said that there is an adequate system for Nipah inspection in the state. The state has a system of Nipah testing and confirmation at virology labs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha. Apart from this, the mobile lab of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and Pune NIV has been brought to Kozhikode. In this case, it is possible to carry out rapid inspections and strengthen preventive measures. Testing for Nipah virus infection is very complicated. As it is a dangerous virus, Nipah can be tested only by ICMR-approved labs. Nipah virus is detected by laboratory testing using PCR or real-time PCR.

How samples are tested:

Samples such as nasal and throat secretions, CSF, urine, and blood of symptomatic individuals are collected for testing by using personal safety standards such as a mask, faceshield, double gloves, and PPE kit.

In the early phases of a Nipah virus infection, individuals often do not exhibit any symptoms. However, early testing is of paramount importance for several crucial reasons. It not only increases the chances of survival for infected individuals but also plays a significant role in preventing the transmission of the virus to others and effectively managing its spread. Even if an individual initially tests negative, a 21-day isolation period is a crucial step in preventing the potential spread of this deadly virus.

How Nipah is diagnosed:

PCR, or real-time polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR), tests are used to detect Nipah virus. This test is done using a reagent kit available from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) is isolated from samples for the first time. If the Nipah virus gene is detected in it, it will confirm the presence of the Nipah virus. This test takes 3 to 4 hours. The health department said that efforts are being made to bring the Nipah virus under control.