    Nipah: Educational institutions in Kozhikode to reopen tomorrow

    Schools and educational institutions in Kozhikode district are set to reopen on Monday (Sep 25). As per the advisory issued by district collector A. Geetha, online classes will continue in the containment zones.
     

    Nipah: Educational institutions in Kozhikode to reopen tomorrow
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    Kozhikode: After a two-week-long closure due to the Nipah virus outbreak, schools and educational institutions in Kozhikode district are set to reopen on Monday (Sep 25).

    As per the advisory issued by district collector A. Geetha, online classes will continue in the containment zones.
     
    Authorities have issued a clear directive to students, teachers, and staff, emphasising the importance of wearing masks and using hand sanitizers to ensure the safety of all.

    A total of 1,106 Nipah samples have been tested so far. Currently, 915 individuals from the contact list are in isolation. A 9-year-old boy has successfully recovered after receiving treatment.

    Meanwhile, district officials have made arrangements for the upcoming PSC (Public Service Commission) examinations in containment zones. The examination centres have been relocated for the test scheduled for September 26. Centre 1, originally planned at Govt. HSS Beypore in Kozhikode, has been moved to GHSS Kuttichira, and Centre 2 has been shifted to Calicut Girls Vocational and Higher Secondary School.

    Candidates are advised that they can use their original admission tickets at the revised examination centers, as confirmed by the PSC district officer.

    Health Minister Veena George informed on Tuesday that 49 more samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus. All the patients are in stable condition. Two symptomatic healthcare workers who were in contact with the last patient have been moved into isolation.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
