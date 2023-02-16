Nikki Yadav murder case: Timeline of the heinous crime revealed

Nikki Yadav murder: Sahil Gehlot danced and enjoyed with his friends at his engagement ceremony on February 9 and later strangled his live-in partner and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator following an heated argument, police claimed on Wednesday. Here's the timeline of the heinous crime.

Days after Nikki Yadav, 23, was killed, the Delhi Police have reason to think that Sahil Gehlot, who was Nikki Yadav's live-in partner and lover, most likely did not execute the murder on an impulse. Reports suggest that the Delhi Police believes Sahil Gehlot was aware that Nikki Yadav would not respond suitably if she learned of his engagement to another lady. According to investigators, Gehlot was familiar with Nikki Yadav well enough to predict her response.

Following a furious dispute, Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered his live-in girlfriend and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator on February 9, police said on Wednesday. Sahil Gehlot had danced and enjoyed himself with his friends at his engagement ceremony on February 9. Gehlot, 24, reportedly got married the next day.

After his engagement party on February 9, he had gone to meet Yadav at her home in Uttam Nagar, where she used to live with her sister. Nikki’s sister was the last person to see her alive.

During the second day of questioning, a senior officer said Gehlot admitted to being "in double mind" and unable to decide whether he wanted to continue living with his live-in girlfriend or wed the lady his parents had chosen for him.

When describing what happened, the suspect informed police that he had left Yadav's house around 15 days before to the incident, but that after getting engaged on February 9, he went to her house in Uttam Nagar and spent the night there.

Reports suggested that Yadav had already decided that she wanted to fly to Goa with him and had already purchased her tickets. However, she was unable to purchase Gehlot's ticket using a travel app. They so chose to visit Himachal Pradesh after changing their plans.

Four days after the murder, Yadav's body was discovered on Tuesday morning in the restaurant's refrigerator. Sahil Gehlot is accused of killing her by strangling her with a data cable and then driving to his dhaba with her dead in the back seat.

(With PTI inputs)