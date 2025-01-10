Nikhil Kamath asks PM Modi about 'Melodi' memes with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni. His candid response (WATCH)

In a light-hearted moment during his podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a question about the viral "Melodi memes" featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a light-hearted moment during his podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a question about the viral "Melodi memes" featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. When Kamath asked if Modi had seen the memes circulating online, the Prime Minister dismissed the question with a smile, saying, "Wo toh chalta rehta hai" (That’s just how things go).

He further added that he doesn't "waste time" thinking about memes or online chatter, adding, "I’m not a foodie, whatever is served in any country I eat happily." PM Modi went on to reflect on his personal approach to life and food. "If someone gives me a menu, I won’t be able to decide what to eat. I’m not a foodie," he said.

PM Modi also shared that in his early days working for the Sangh, he would take Arun Jaitley's help to order food at restaurants. "I don't know if the dish that is mentioned in the menu and the food in front of me are the same thing, I do not have knowledge, I am ignorant because I have not developed that tendency. So I don't understand much about it, so I always used to ask Arun ji to order food for me, it just needed to be vegetarian," he said.

PM Modi also shared anecdotes from his early days, such as learning Hindi while selling tea at a railway station. "People ask me, 'You’re Gujarati, how do you know Hindi?' I’d tell them, 'I learnt it while talking to vendors at the station,'" he added.

When 'Melodi' memes took Internet by storm

The "Melodi meme" had gained viral traction after a video from the G7 Summit in Italy showed the two leaders laughing together. In a tweet following the summit, Modi had also written, "Long live India-Italy friendship!" when Meloni posted the video on social media. Meloni who took the selfie video captioned the post, "Hello from the Melodi team."

The meme quickly went viral, amassing millions of views across social media platforms.

