Delhi has allowed women employees to work night shifts, provided they give written consent and employers meet strict safety and labour-law conditions. The change limits work to 9 hours a day and 48 hours a week.

The capital city of Delhi is making a significant shift in workplace rules. The government has officially allowed women to be employed during night shifts at shops and commercial establishments with clear protections in place. This step aims to open up new opportunities for women while also making workplaces safer and more inclusive.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What the change means

Under the new order from the Labour Department, Delhi Government, shops and commercial establishments (other than liquor-outlets) may engage women during night hours, if:

The woman gives her written consent before being assigned a night shift.

No employee works more than 9 hours a day or 48 hours a week.

No employee works more than 5 hours continuously without a break.

Employers pay double wages for overtime and for work on national holidays and provide compensatory leave for national-holiday work.

What employers must do

The rules set clear responsibilities for business owners:

Provide safe transportation, security arrangements and CCTV coverage for night-shift employees.

Ensure a working environment in compliance with labour laws: this includes benefits like provident fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), bonuses and leaves.

Form an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 for any harassment issues.

Display a copy of the notification clearly at the entrance or exit of the establishment.

For decades, many laws forbade women from working night shifts in India because of concerns about safety and social norms. The new change in Delhi signals a move towards greater gender equality and stronger participation of women in the workforce. It opens up more job options, especially in sectors that operate late hours. At the same time, it gives employers the scope to operate more flexibly.

What to watch out for

While the rules are clear, real-world implementation will be key:

Ensuring safe transport and effective security during night hours will be critical for women’s safety.

Verifying that employers maintain proper records and benefits (PF, ESI, leave, overtime) for women night-shift workers.

Monitoring that no woman is forced into night shifts without consent or made to work only night shifts indefinitely. The rule explicitly forbids forcing someone into night-shift only work.

Raising awareness among women employees and establishments so they know their rights under the new rules.

With this move, Delhi has charted a new direction i. e. allowing women to work at night under carefully crafted safeguards. The change is both a nod towards modernising business and opening up fairer work opportunities for women. If followed in spirit and practice, it may create a more inclusive workforce and safer workplaces. But the success will depend on strong enforcement, transparency and the commitment of businesses to put safety and fairness first.

(With inputs from agencies)