Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning

Night shift workers face increased risks of various health problems. The number of people working night shifts is increasing, leading to higher stress levels compared to day shifts. Frequent shift changes disrupt the body's natural rhythms. Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee warns of serious health issues associated with night shifts.

article_image1
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Sleep Deprivation

Irregular sleep and eating habits contribute to obesity in adults. Night shifts disrupt sleep cycles, leading to significant changes.

article_image2

Late-Night Eating

Late-night meals or consuming junk food during work slows carbohydrate digestion, increasing the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

article_image3

Menstrual Problems

A recent study indicates a higher prevalence of menstrual problems and endometriosis among women working night shifts. This affects 10% of women globally.

article_image4

Junk Food Consumption

Night shift workers commonly consume tea, coffee, energy drinks, and junk food. Studies show this gradually increases body fat.

article_image5

Heart Health

Night shifts have been linked to several health problems, including an increased risk of heart disease, disrupting sleep patterns, and affecting overall well-being and longevity.

article_image6

Weight Gain

Night shifts can lead to reduced energy expenditure and weight gain. Night shift workers expend less energy in 24 hours than day shift workers, contributing to weight gain and obesity.

