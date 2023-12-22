Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NIA deploys team to probe Poonch terror attack site as security forces launch extensive search operation

    The M4 carbine rifles, created in the 1980s in the United States, are gas-operated, lightweight, and magazine-fed. They serve as the primary infantry weapon for the US Armed Forces and have been embraced by more than 80 other nations.

    NIA deploys team to probe Poonch terror attack site as security forces launch extensive search operation AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    In response to the tragic terrorist ambush that claimed the lives of five army personnel and injured two others in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, security forces swiftly initiated a massive cordon and search operation. A four-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the attack site to investigate the ghastly incident.

    The operation, spanning the forested regions, involved rigorous aerial monitoring and the utilization of sniffer dogs to track down the assailants responsible for the assault on two Army vehicles. An official disclosed that a substantial cordon and search operation commenced in the area, following an overnight cordon as part of the extensive efforts to locate and neutralize the terrorists involved in the attack.

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack. The terrorists allegedly also took to social media, releasing pictures from the attack site, showcasing the use of US-made M4 carbine assault rifles.

    The M4 carbine rifles, created in the 1980s in the United States, are gas-operated, lightweight, and magazine-fed. They serve as the primary infantry weapon for the US Armed Forces and have been embraced by more than 80 other nations.

    These assault rifles excels in close-quarters combat, offering exceptional maneuverability. Its accuracy, reliability, and adaptability to diverse combat scenarios make it a sought-after choice among military and law enforcement professionals.

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp

    In the Kashmir region, security forces have seized four M4 rifles with steel bullets from slain Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists since 2016. These steel bullets can cause severe damage and pierce through vehicles and various protective barriers.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Explained 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies snt

    Explained: 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Clash erupts between Youth Congress and DYFI workers at Kattakkada rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Clash erupts between Youth Congress and DYFI workers at Kattakkada

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya

    From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Want to get free fuel for a month Gear up to ride THIS motorcycle check details gcw

    Want to get free fuel for a month? Gear up to ride THIS motorcycle; check details

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists' SHG

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists'

    Gita Jayanti 2023: Know amazing facts about Bhagavad Gita anr

    Gita Jayanti 2023: Know amazing facts about Bhagavad Gita

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Explained 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies snt

    Explained: 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon