The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and two of her associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, in a terror case registered by the agency. Andrabi is the alleged chief of the women's separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Andrabi was arrested in 2018. The NIA had invoked charges against her under sections related to waging war against the State, promoting enmity between communities, and terror conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh convicted Andrabi and the co-accused. The court will hear arguments on sentencing on January 17.

The case was heard at Patiala House Court by ASJ Singh, and judgment was reserved. Thereafter, she was transferred to Karkardooma Court.

Details of the Charges

On December 21, 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

ASJ Parveen Singh had ordered framing of charges against Andrabi, Founder of Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DEM), and her two associates -- Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen, arrested for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

The court had ordered the framing of charges against them under Section 120B, Sections 121, 121A, Section 124 A, Section 153 B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and others and various provisions of the IPC and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

About Dukhtaran-e-Millat

Andrabi is a Kashmiri and the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. This group is allegedly part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley, and the Government of India has declared it as a "banned terrorist organisation".

DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Asiya and two other accused were allegedly using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels, including channels in Pakistan, to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India." (ANI)