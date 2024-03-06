NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru, arrests suspects linked to LeT over 'Jihadist' teachings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across seven states, targeting individuals allegedly involved in jihadist teachings and connections to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist organization. Among those targeted were Navid from Mangalore and Syed Khail from Hennur near Bengaluru. The operation marks the second phase of the investigation.

NIA raided 17 locations, seizing crucial evidence including laptops, mobile phones, and cash. Among those targeted were individuals identified as Navid from Mangalore and Syed Khail from Hennur near Bengaluru. This operation marks the second phase of the investigation following earlier raids and the submission of a charge sheet to the court by the NIA.



The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had previously arrested several suspects linked to LeT, including Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Zaheed Tabrej, and Syed Mudaseer Pasha. These individuals were allegedly involved in planning serial bomb blasts in Bangalore in June 2023. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the NIA for further investigation.



During their inquiries, the NIA uncovered a network involved in propagating jihadi teachings within Parappa's Agrahara Central Jail. The investigation revealed connections to Kerala-based terrorist T. Nasir, a suspect in the 2008 Bangalore serial bomb blast case. Of particular interest to the authorities are Junaid Ahmed alias 'JD' and Salman Khan, believed to be the masterminds behind these activities. However, both suspects remain at large, reportedly residing abroad.

The NIA's focus has now shifted to Mangaluru and Bengaluru, where officers have intensified operations to uncover alleged links with the LeT organization. Syed Khail, a resident of Dakshina Kannada district, has come under scrutiny in connection with Navid of Mangalore and Hennur of Bengaluru. Both individuals have reportedly undergone rigorous interrogation by NIA officials as part of the ongoing investigation.