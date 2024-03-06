Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru, arrests suspects linked to LeT over 'Jihadist' teachings

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across seven states, targeting individuals allegedly involved in jihadist teachings and connections to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist organization. Among those targeted were Navid from Mangalore and Syed Khail from Hennur near Bengaluru. The operation marks the second phase of the investigation.

    NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru, arrests suspects linked to LeT over 'Jihadist' teachings vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across seven states, including Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The operation targeted individuals allegedly involved in jihadist teachings and connections to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist organization.

    NIA raided 17 locations, seizing crucial evidence including laptops, mobile phones, and cash. Among those targeted were individuals identified as Navid from Mangalore and Syed Khail from Hennur near Bengaluru. This operation marks the second phase of the investigation following earlier raids and the submission of a charge sheet to the court by the NIA.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA searches out of state for criminals

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had previously arrested several suspects linked to LeT, including Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Zaheed Tabrej, and Syed Mudaseer Pasha. These individuals were allegedly involved in planning serial bomb blasts in Bangalore in June 2023. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the NIA for further investigation.

    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigation links to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    During their inquiries, the NIA uncovered a network involved in propagating jihadi teachings within Parappa's Agrahara Central Jail. The investigation revealed connections to Kerala-based terrorist T. Nasir, a suspect in the 2008 Bangalore serial bomb blast case. Of particular interest to the authorities are Junaid Ahmed alias 'JD' and Salman Khan, believed to be the masterminds behind these activities. However, both suspects remain at large, reportedly residing abroad.

    The NIA's focus has now shifted to Mangaluru and Bengaluru, where officers have intensified operations to uncover alleged links with the LeT organization. Syed Khail, a resident of Dakshina Kannada district, has come under scrutiny in connection with Navid of Mangalore and Hennur of Bengaluru. Both individuals have reportedly undergone rigorous interrogation by NIA officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train in Kolkata (WATCH)

    West Bengal: PM Modi inaugurates India's first underwater Metro route, other projects of Rs 15,400 crore AJR

    West Bengal: PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater Metro route, other projects of Rs 15,400 crore

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read anr

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH) AJR

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Maldives sharpens anti-India rhetoric day after military deal with China

    Maldives sharpens anti-India rhetoric day after military deal with China

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown

    Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters RBA

    Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train in Kolkata (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon