NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted two key aides of Canada-based Khalistani designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala in the terror-gangster syndicate case, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet on Thursday before a special court in Delhi against Neeraj Pandit alias Neeraj Faridpuria and Anil Singh in the case.

As per NIA investigations, Arsh Dala, a member of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was funding a terror gangster syndicate in India, of which the two men were a part.

NIA said its investigations have revealed that the two charge-sheeted accused were in continuous contact with Dala and various gang members of the Bambiha gang.

These men had actively participated in the murder conspiracy of Jasveer Deeghot in Palwal (Haryana). While Anil was arrested on September 5, 2024, Neeraj is still at large, added the NIA.

