The NIA filed chargesheets against 21 CPI (Maoist) cadres in three separate terror cases in Telangana. Separately, the agency conducted searches at 12 locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with a 2023 IED blast case.

21 Maoist Cadres Chargesheeted in Telangana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted 21 cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation in three separate cases related to Telangana, the security agency said in a statement.

Three separate chargesheets were filed yesterday by the anti-terror agency before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, against 20 arrested accused and one absconder. The cadres have been charged under various sections of UA(P) Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act and BNSS.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a total of 21 cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation in three separate terror cases of the Telangana state. Three separate chargesheets were filed today by the anti-terror agency before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, against 20 arrested accused and one absconder. They have been charged under various sections of UA(P) Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act and BNSS," NIA said in its statement.

Searches Conducted in Chhattisgarh Blast Case

On November 7, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations in Dantewada and Sukma districts of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh in a 2023 case involving an IED blast and ambush attack perpetrated by armed cadres of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspects and accused persons in the Aranpur Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast case. The searches, NIA said, led to the seizure of several incriminating materials, including cash, handwritten letters and printed receipt books pertaining to levy collection by Naxals, along with digital devices of the suspects and accused. These suspects and accused persons were found linked with the CPI Maoist cadres involved in carrying out the deadly massacre.

The attack was carried out by the Darbha Division Committee of Naxals near Pedka village under Aranpur police station limits of Dantewada district on April 26, 2023. NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case, in which two chargesheets have so far been filed against 27 arrested persons. (ANI)