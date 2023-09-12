Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA busts ISIS ploy to create base in Kerala; one in custody

    The NIA nabbed one person identified as Nabeel Ahmed from Thrissur who allegedly tried to form an Islamic State group in Kerala. He tried to recruit people to the IS through the Telegram group.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) foiled a plot to form an Islamic State (IS) group in Kerala. The central agency nabbed one person who allegedly tried to form the IS in Kerala through a Telegram group called Pet Lovers. The arrested accused is identified as Nabeel Ahmed, a native of Thrissur district. 
    The NIA found that Nabeel spearheaded to formation the IS group in Kerala. The objective of Nabeel's plan was to recruit and prepare youths for IS. They also intended to harm a scholar who practices Christianity. There was reportedly a plan to rob temples in the Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

    Also read: Kerala: Two deaths in Kozhikode spark Nipah virus concerns

    Nabeel established contact with IS militants in Qatar. It was determined to launch a group in Kerala with the aid of this group. The purpose of this was to raise funds for IS operations. Meanwhile, there are indications that there will be more arrests in connection with the case.

    In a case involving robbery for money to join the Islamic State, the NIA had previously arrested a Thrissur native, Ashif. His group was recently found to be engaged in robbery and gold smuggling in Kerala by central agencies. It was discovered that they started a Telegram group named Pet Lovers in order to recruit others to the theft ring. Ashif and his crew hid at a home in the Sathyamangalam forest after robbing Rs 30 lakh from Palakkad. The suspect was apprehended by the Kochi NIA team inside the forest. Ashif has previously been accused of murder. 

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
