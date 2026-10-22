The NIA has arrested two primary conspirators, Ajay Kumar and Harish Rounta, for their involvement in a fake currency racket that infiltrated the Punjab National Bank's Saharanpur currency chest, with investigations currently ongoing.

NIA Arrests Key Conspirators in Fake Currency Racket

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested two main conspirators in an ongoing case linked to illegally printing and supplying a huge quantity of fake Indian currency notes, which, through various other accused, reached the currency chest of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. One of the conspirators, Ajay Kumar, was arrested on October 16 from Ambala in Haryana, while another, namely Harish Rounta, was held on October 22 from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the agency, both the conspirators are also close associates of the arrested accused Adesh Choudhary and other arrested accused persons in this conspiracy relating to the placement of counterfeit Indian currency notes in the PNB's Civil Lines-based branch in Saharanpur in the case (RC-02/2026/NIA/LKW).

Recovery and Investigation Details

On August 29, the NIA said Sadar Bazar police in Saharanpur district received credible information regarding the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.29 crores from the currency chest of PNB, Saharanpur. The agency said the involvement of three employees of the bank also surfaced during the inquiry, and they were accordingly suspended by the bank.

The case was initially registered on August 29 this year at Sadar Bazar Police Station under section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against three accused persons, and was re-registered by the agency on September 3.

Ongoing Legal Actions

Earlier, on 7th, 15th, 20th and September 22, the NIA had arrested FIR-named accused Amit Kumar and key accused persons Adesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Rajender and Nitu. The anti-terror agency further said the investigation in the case is ongoing to unravel the complete conspiracy and to arrest the remaining co-accused persons and suspects. (ANI)

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