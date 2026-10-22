Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated projects worth Rs 9,000 crore to rejuvenate the Yamuna River. Supported by the central government, the plan includes new sewer lines and STPs to ensure a clean, free-flowing river for the capital's residents.

Delhi CM Inaugurates Major Development Projects

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared Thursday a “joyful day” for the residents of Delhi, as projects valued at approximately Rs 9,000 crore were inaugurated. She emphasised that her government has made consistent progress in rejuvenating the Yamuna over the past one and a half years. Addressing the media, Gupta said, “Today is a joyful day for the people of Delhi, as projects worth around Rs 9000 crores have been inaugurated today. We can say that the way the government has started work for the rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, in one and a half years of tenure, we have continuously moved forward strongly in that direction.”

“In just a few years, the Yamuna should be clean, flowing uninterrupted; we should be able to give this gift to the residents of Delhi; we stand by our resolve, and we are working day and night to fulfil it," she added. She described the completion of projects such as the Chandrawal water project, which had remained stalled for years, as a significant achievement for Delhi. The Chief Minister said the latest investment of Rs 9,000 crore followed projects worth another Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore initiated last year. She said the funds were being directed towards improving Delhi’s overall infrastructure, with a primary focus on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

Roadmap for a Cleaner Yamuna

“Our goal is to ensure that sewer lines span the entire city, that all sewer connections are linked to STPs, and that STPs are installed at every drain. We are proceeding according to a scientific roadmap, with the aim that, in just a few years, the Yamuna will be clean and flowing freely,” Gupta said. She reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises to the people of Delhi, saying it was working day and night to achieve the goal of a clean and uninterrupted-flowing Yamuna. Gupta also expressed gratitude to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its support for several projects across Delhi, including the Metro and initiatives undertaken by the Water Department. She extended her greetings and best wishes to Delhi residents and congratulated the Water Minister, the department and officials for their efforts in serving the people of the national capital.

Central Government Oversight

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth ₹8,941 crore, aimed at revitalising and cleaning the Yamuna River. Shah emphasised that the newly launched initiatives would serve as the backbone for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the river and improve the city’s drinking water infrastructure. "Today, I am here among you in Dwarka for the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of significant projects worth ₹9,000 crore, aimed at the purification of the Yamuna. These projects serve as the backbone for the cleaning of the Yamuna... Immediately after the formation of the government in Delhi, our PM Modi convened a major meeting within the very first month. He presented his vision for purifying the Yamuna to the Delhi govt and the Ministry of Home Affairs... In such a short span, we have already covered more than 40% of the journey toward this goal. Today, these projects, worth ₹9,000 crore and encompassing both the treatment of wastewater and various initiatives related to drinking water, are being inaugurated and initiated through groundbreaking ceremonies, thanks to the efforts of Rekha Gupta and Pravesh Verma," he said. (ANI)