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Which is the capital of garlic?

You use various ingredients in your kitchen from morning to night. Garlic always stands out among them. It gives a rich aroma and strong taste to your daily meals. You just need two cloves of garlic to change the entire flavour of your curries and pickles. People use garlic all over the country. But a specific region in Madhya Pradesh holds a special record for this crop. This town is the ultimate hub for garlic farming and trading in India.