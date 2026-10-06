INDIA Alliance parties intensified a nationwide protest, holding a demonstration in Hyderabad as part of 'Save Democracy Week'. The protest demands the arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

As part of the Save Democracy Week decided by the INDIA Alliance in Delhi, Congress leader Motha Rohith stated on Tuesday that Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc intensified a nationwide protest, staging demonstrations outside the Hyderabad Collectorate following the SIR row.

Congress leader Motha Rohith said that INDIA Alliance partners have come together to demand accountability and the arrest of the election administration, asserting that they would protest at Lok Bhawan. "As part of the Save Democracy Week decided by the INDIA Alliance in Delhi, today we are going to organise a massive protest outside the Hyderabad Collectorate, and all the INDIA Alliance partners will take part in today's protest. On the 8th of this month, we are going to the Lok Bhavan,” Motha Rohith told ANI. The Congress leader added, “We are coming together and building pressure so that Gyanesh Kumar has to be arrested. We are seeing this agitation being organised all over the country in more than a thousand districts."

Nationwide Protest Shifts to Delhi

This comes after Opposition leaders and MPs announced they will march towards the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the national capital on Tuesday morning, as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The march comes amid the Opposition's sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced that its members will participate in the opposition parties’ protest march today over the alleged arbitrary actions of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the deletion of the names of more than 13 crore voters across the country.

Meanwhile, Security arrangements have been significantly stepped up around Vijay Chowk in the national capital in view of a planned protest demonstration by opposition parties, with Delhi Police setting up multiple layers of barricades to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel around Akashvani, ahead of INDIA bloc MPs' march to the Election Commission office today amid the CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission (EC). The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC. The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said MPs of all Opposition parties would march peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission at 11 AM, with MPs asked to assemble at Makar Dwar at 10.30 AM. "Till October 8, all INDIA alliance parties will organise pad-yatras at the district level. There will be demonstrations; there will be meetings," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said his party would not join the march. "As for tomorrow's protest, it is being organised by the INDIA alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party is not part of it. However, we are fighting this battle in our own way," he said.

Leaders Condemn EC, Vow Continued Agitation

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable." He shared a picture of an earlier ECI press release to support his allegation.

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal announced a nationwide "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" campaign from October 10. "Rahul Gandhi ji, Honourable LOP, has also given clear directions to our leaders that this agitation is not going to end tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. This will be a continuous, aggressive campaign till Gyanesh Kumar is removed and the system has to be corrected," he added.

Criticising the poll body, Venugopal said, "You know the Election Commission has become the 'Cheating Commission of India'. After this much observation from the Supreme Court and the opposition parties, and two Commissioners' remarks also, he is misleading the people."