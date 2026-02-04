The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a joint inspection to probe allegations of illegal tree felling at a private farm in Chhatarpur, South Delhi. The action follows claims that trees were cut down despite a restraint order from forest authorities.

NGT Hears Plea on Illegal Felling

The Tribunal was hearing an application alleging unauthorised felling of trees in some farms near Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur. The applicants claimed that the trees were felled at night in violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and that the activity continued despite official intervention.

Taking note of the submissions, the NGT Bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member, recorded that the applicant had relied on photographs placed on record to substantiate the allegation of illegal tree felling. The Tribunal further noted that a restraint order dated October 30, 2025, had been passed by the Range Officer, South Forest Division, with approval of the Divisional Forest Officer (South), but it was alleged that tree cutting persisted thereafter.

Fact-Finding Committee Constituted

The Tribunal issued notices to all respondents in the matter and directed the applicant to file an affidavit at least one week before the next hearing date. To ascertain the actual situation at the site, the Tribunal directed the constitution of a Joint Committee consisting of the Divisional Forest Officer, South; a representative of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Lucknow; and the District Magistrate, South District, who will function as the nodal agency for the Committee.

The Joint Committee has been directed to conduct a site visit, determine the extent of trees cut, identify the persons responsible, and verify whether any valid permissions existed for the felling. The Committee has also been asked to submit a factual status report, along with its recommendations and suggestions, within six weeks of exercise completion. The matter is scheduled to be taken up next on April 6, 2026. (ANI)