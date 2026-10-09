The National Green Tribunal issued notice to the DDA on a plea by Save India Foundation alleging encroachment of a 28-bigha water body in Mustafabad. The NGT observed a substantial environmental issue and scheduled the next hearing for Jan 11, 2027.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a plea alleging encroachment on a 28-bigha water body in Mustafabad village in northeast Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad observed that the application raises a substantial issue concerning compliance with environmental norms.

Details of the Petition

The tribunal passed the order on October 6 while hearing a petition filed by Save India Foundation, which claimed that the water body, recorded as a Johar, is situated on Khasra No. 368/1 in the revenue estate of Mustafabad village, under the Yamuna Vihar sub-division. The water body measures 28 bighas and 2 biswas. During the hearing, counsel for the applicant referred to a document showing that the water body was handed over to the DDA following a joint inspection. The document identifies the land as a Johar or water body. The applicant also relied on the DDA’s list of water bodies in northeast Delhi, where the site is recorded at serial number 27 with the same area. The foundation alleged that the water body has been encroached upon and placed photographs before the tribunal in support of its claim. It also relied on a response dated May 15, 2025, issued by the Office of the Block Development Officer (North-East), Government of Delhi, under the Right to Information framework. According to the applicant, the response stated that the land had not been allotted for a graveyard and that Mustafabad was an urbanised village. The applicant further submitted that complaints had been made to various authorities, but no action had been taken.

Tribunal's Directives

Taking note of the nature of the matter, the tribunal directed that notice be issued to the respondents. It also asked the applicant to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing. The NGT noted that the broader issue of protection and preservation of water bodies in Delhi is already pending before it in another case, Original Application No. 633/2024, and connected matters. Accordingly, it directed that the present application be listed along with the pending case on January 11, 2027. (ANI)