The NGT issued notice on a plea alleging authorities failed to remove illegal dairy farms from the Yamuna floodplains. The plea disputes a DPCC compliance report, citing photographic evidence of continued operations in the restricted zone.

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to authorities on an execution plea alleging failure to comply with its earlier directions concerning illegal dairy farms operating on the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi.

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Background of the Enforcement Plea

The order was passed by a Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, during the hearing of the Execution Application. The execution application has been filed by Gauri Maulekhi and another applicant seeking enforcement of the Tribunal's earlier order dated April 19, 2024. In that original order, the Tribunal had directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to implement recommendations of a Joint Committee aimed at addressing the issue of illegal dairy operations on the Yamuna floodplains.

Disputed Compliance Report

During the present proceedings, the applicant's counsel argued that the DPCC had submitted an incorrect compliance report dated July 23, 2025. The report claimed that no dairy farms were operating in the Yamuna floodplain area. However, the applicant disputed this assertion, pointing to photographic evidence annexed with the application, which allegedly shows continued operation of dairy farms in the restricted zone.

Taking note of these submissions, the Tribunal issued notice to the respondents. It directed the applicant to serve all respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for further consideration on July 15, 2026. (ANI)