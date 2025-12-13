NFR GM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava laid the foundation for a new 20-room building at Netaji Vidyapith Railway School, Maligaon. This initiative is part of NFR's wider commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure across its railway schools.

In a major step towards the development of educational infrastructure, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, laid the foundation stone for the construction of an additional double-storey building with 20 new rooms at Netaji Vidyapith Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon. NFR has been carrying out series of important work across its jurisdiction, reaffirming its commitment to providing better learning environments for students of railway schools.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Comprehensive Upgrades at Netaji Vidyapith

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, at Netaji Vidyapith Railway Higher Secondary School, several development works are underway alongside the construction of the double-storey building. "These include setting up a dedicated laboratory complex, providing modern furniture, green boards, smart boards and CCTV systems, as well as establishing a digital library and upgrading computer lab facilities. Further improvements such as enhanced teacher rooms, upgraded toilet complexes, installation of water RO units, creation of a music room, covered sheds, auditorium enhancement, fencing and development of the circulating area are also being taken up," he said.

Ongoing and Completed Infrastructure Projects

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway further said that, a number of important works, both completed and ongoing, are significantly transforming the educational infrastructure of railway school across NFR. "Key initiatives currently in progress include the renovation and development of facilities at Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon, along with the creation of a modern playground, upgraded prayer ground, improved boundary wall, vehicle parking area, entrance gate and smart classrooms. Additionally, the construction and repair of the Dimapur Railway High School building and the renovation and improvement of Railway Higher Secondary School, Alipurduar are also advancing steadily," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Recently Accomplished Projects

He also said that, in recent months, NFR has successfully completed several key projects. "These include the repair and renovation of Railway Girls High School at New Jalpaiguri; development of playground and prayer ground, reconstruction of the boundary wall, creation of vehicle parking space and entrance gate, along with renovation and upgradation of Banimandir Railway Higher Secondary School at Siliguri. Renovation and repair work at Railway Higher Secondary School in Lumding and upgradation of Railway Higher Secondary School at Badarpur have also been accomplished, further strengthening the educational infrastructure across the zones. These initiatives reflect NFR's long-term vision and sustained efforts to enhance academic facilities, strengthen basic infrastructure and create modern, student-centric spaces that empower students with well-equipped and safe learning environments," he said.

Commitment to Educational Excellence

He further said that, with continuous upgrades, planned expansions and a strong focus on digital and infrastructural development, NFR remains committed to nurturing educational excellence and supporting the academic growth of children across its jurisdiction. (ANI)