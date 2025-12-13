The CPI(M)-led LDF suffered a setback in Kerala's local body elections, with the Congress-led UDF making significant gains. CPI leader Binoy Viswam blamed a 'secret deal' between the BJP and Congress for the loss and vowed to learn lessons.

Kerala's local body elections have dealt a blow to the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, with the Congress-led UDF making significant gains. CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday acknowledged the setback, attributing it to an "under-the-table deal" between the BJP and Congress. Viswam stated that the LDF will learn from the experience and work to uphold Left values in the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Speaking to the media, Viswam said, "We will ensure that the lessons are thoroughly learned. The long-lasting under-the-table deal happened between the BJP and the Congress in Kerala. At one point, they came together. Across districts, we observed it happening this time as well at multiple levels. We will try to learn the lessons and uphold the values of the left in the upcoming Assembly Elections."

Election Results: UDF Gains, NDA Wins Capital

The election results show the UDF leading in 7 district panchayats, while the LDF secured 6. The UDF also gained control of 3 corporations, including Thrissur, and the NDA won Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending the LDF's 40-year rule. Viswam emphasised the need for introspection and strategic planning to revive the LDF's fortunes.

PM Modi Says Kerala 'Fed Up' of UDF, LDF

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed gratitude to people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front. "My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Latest Trends Show UDF Lead

According to the latest trends released by the State Election Commission, Kerala, the UDF, led by the Congress, is ahead in 3155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead in 2565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is ahead in 577 wards. Others have taken the lead in 532 wards. The updated figures indicate a significant advantage for the UDF relative to earlier trends, particularly in several urban and semi-urban pockets.

BJP Expresses Confidence as Counting Continues

Menawhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP. "We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI.

Counting is ongoing in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, with the final results expected later today once counting is complete. (ANI)