Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Karnataka Congress govt over a newborn's death in Haveri, blaming lack of beds. LoP R Ashok also hit out, announcing a program on Ambedkar and alleging a corruption scam in garbage machine purchases.

Karnataka former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress party after a newborn died in the corridor of Haveri Government Hospital, asserting that the government's failure to provide essential infrastructure like beds in hospitals is "truly tragic" and they "bear direct responsibility".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Describing the incident as "extremely heartbreaking," Bommai alleged that the Congress-led administration in Karnataka has failed to provide even basic infrastructure, including proper hospital beds. In a post on X on Thursday, the Former Chief Minister said, "The heartbreaking incident of a newborn baby being found dead in the corridor of Haveri's government hospital." ಹಾವೇರಿಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಕಾರಿಡಾರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನವಜಾತ ಶಿಶುವೊಂದು ಅಸುನೀಗಿರುವುದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಹೃದಯವಿದ್ರಾವಕ ಘಟನೆ. ಇದು @INCKarnataka ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಬೇಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯ ಸುಸ್ಪಷ್ಟ ನಿದರ್ಶನ.ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗತ್ಯ ಮೂಲಸೌಕರ್ಯವಾದ ಹಾಸಿಗೆಗಳನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಸಹ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ವಿಫಲವಾಗಿರುವುದು ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ದುರಂತ. ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಈ… pic.twitter.com/r5aiVhQxJ9 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 19, 2025

Bommai further asserted that the Congress government is directly responsible for the immense loss suffered by the mother and her family. He called for urgent action to prevent such incidents in the future and stressed the need for accountability in public healthcare facilities. "This is a clear indication of the @INCKarnataka government's irresponsibility. The government's failure to provide essential infrastructure like beds in government hospitals is truly tragic. Due to this irresponsibility of the government, the baby has passed away. The Congress government bears direct responsibility for the immense loss suffered by the mother and the family," the post further read.

BJP's R Ashok announces 'Bhim Smarane' program

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashok announced that the Bhim Smarane programme is being organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to inform about the injustices done by Congress to Dr B R Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting on the programme, Ashok stated that the Bhim Smarane programme will be held from November 26 to December 6. "We will create awareness about the injustices done by Congress to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as well as the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to commemorate Baba Saheb's history," he said on Wednesday.

Alleges 'looting' in garbage machine purchase

"In Bengaluru, machines are being purchased to sweep garbage, and even in that, Congress is engaging in looting. One machine costs up to two and a half crore rupees. Even including vehicle maintenance and salary, it amounts to 5 lakh rupees. However, 618 crore rupees are being spent on this. If the government itself purchases it, it would cost 308 crore rupees. This is a scheme for looting," he added.

He further added, "Instead of wasting so much money, they should prepare garbage lorries. There are no lorries to dispose of the collected garbage. Taxes have already been imposed on the people in many ways, and now the same money from the people is being looted." (ANI)