A five-day-old newborn died in a fire at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad, Telangana, late Monday night. Fire officials managed to safely rescue 28 other children from the ward. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Newborn Dies in Adilabad Hospital Fire

A five-day-old newborn died after a fire broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad late Monday night, while 28 children admitted to a ward were safely rescued and evacuated, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:50 pm. Upon receiving information, a fire tender was rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

According to a fire official, "A fire broke out at RIMS Hospital last night in Adilabad around 11:50 pm. One fire tender reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A five-day-old newborn lost its life in the fire, and we safely rescued 28 children from a ward and brought them out safely." Further details are awaited.

4 of a Family Killed in Belagavi House Fire

Earlier, in a separate incident, four members of a family were killed, and two others seriously injured after a fire broke out at a house in the Chavhatgalli area of Belagavi city, police said here on September 15.

The incident took place late on Monday night within the limits of Market Police Station, amid Ganesh festival celebrations.

According to preliminary information, a refrigerator explosion triggered the fire, which quickly engulfed the entire house. The people inside the house were trapped and could not escape, resulting in the deaths of four family members. The deceased have been identified as Gajanan Damone (65), Roshan Damone (21), Sharda Damone (45) and Bharathi Radamone (50). Two others, Priya Damone (28) and Ganga Damone (25), sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The family members were reportedly working as daily wage labourers. Police and fire department officials reached the spot after receiving information and initiated rescue operations. (ANI)