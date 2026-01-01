Thousands of devotees marked New Year 2026 by visiting temples across India. Major crowds were seen at Madurai's Thiruparankundram Temple, Gwalior's Hanuman Temple, and various sacred sites in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The revered Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees on the first day of 2026 as thousands of worshippers came to visit the pilgrimage site to offer special prayers and seek blessings for a prosperous New Year. The ancient hill temple, one of the six primary abodes of Lord Murugan, was bustling with spiritual energy from the pre-dawn hours. Many families arrived together, highlighting the tradition of beginning the new calendar year by offering gratitude and praying for well-being at sacred sites.

Devotional Fervour in Gwalior

Meanwhile, a steady number of worshippers were seen visiting the renowned Manshapurna Hanuman Temple located in the Padav area of Gwalior since early morning. Devotees, including families, elderly people, and youth, were seen standing in long queues to seek blessings.

A devotee, Priyanka, shared that she wants the people of Gwalior to understand their responsibility to the country amid global tensions. "I want the Gwalior people to contribute towards the nation's growth and understand their responsibility, as we are all aware of the World's condition right now, which might prove to be difficult for us.", she said. The inflow of worshippers continued throughout the morning, reflecting strong faith and devotion as people began the New Year on a spiritual note.

Spiritual Celebrations in North India

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh emerged as a significant place of religious activity. Large crowds gathered at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. In Prayagraj, devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River to welcome the new year.

At Haridwar in Uttarakhand, pilgrims and tourists flocked to Har Ki Pauri to take a ritual dip in the Ganges. Jhoomar, a devotee visiting with her family, said that the experience was special. "It is a nice beginning of the new year for us. I am very thrilled and excited to be here. The vibes are positive. We wanted to do something different and connect to our roots. It was important for the kids as well," she stated. (ANI)