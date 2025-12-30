Ahead of New Year 2026, Bhopal police have tightened security, intensifying vehicle checks with breathalyzers to curb drunk driving. They are also searching cars for illegal liquor and monitoring bars and restaurants to ensure law and order.

Ahead of New Year 2026 celebrations, security arrangements have been tightened up across Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, with police intensified checking procedures to ensure law and order in the city. The police personnel are conducting checks along with breath analyzers to check commuters for drunken driving and executing thorough searches of four-wheelers to prevent illegal transportation of liquor. Additionally, bars and restaurants were also checked and given necessary instructions to operators in view of the New Year celebrations.

Police Detail Security Plan

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, MP Nagar) Manish Bhardwaj told ANI, "In view of the New Year Celebrations, all the field police officers in Bhopal have been instructed to remain present on the ground. We have put up traffic barricades, and are using breath analysers to check the riders. Additionally, four-wheelers are being checked to ensure the stopping of illegal transportation of liquor and narcotics."

The police are continuously conducting checks to avoid drunk and drive situations in the city. Additionally, the routine and normal course of traffic operations are being maintained, the officer said.

Checks on Bars and Restaurants

Additionally, he informed, "We are also checking bars, restaurants and informing everyone that all restaurants should close on time on the night of December 31st. If any unrest situation arises, then they should immediately inform the police."

Vigilance on Roads to Continue Till New Year

Speaking about the vehicle checking, the officer added that they were keeping a close watch on those driving under the influence of alcohol and identifying the modifications in vehicles, especially in exhaust sound. "We have intensified our checking procedure before the Christmas occasion and it will continue till January 3 to ensure smooth law and order in the city," he added.