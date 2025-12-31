Tourist destinations across India, from Delhi's markets to hill stations like Manali and Shimla, are swarmed with festive crowds for New Year 2026. Authorities have heightened security and urged revellers to celebrate responsibly.

As the year draws to a close, tourist destinations across India have come alive with festive crowds, vibrant city streets and bustling pilgrimage centres, with travellers flocking to hill stations, coastal towns and heritage sites to ring in the New Year, 2026.

Celebrations in the National Capital

In Delhi, Connaught Place and Vasant Vihar saw a steady influx of revellers as families and groups gathered in markets and open spaces ahead of the New Year 2026. New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said patrols were underway across central areas but appealed to visitors to celebrate responsibly. "Welcome the new year with your family, but do not drive after drinking alcohol, and do not create chaos on the roads," he said.

Hill Stations Buzz with Tourists

The winter hills remained among the most sought-after destinations, with Manali, Shimla and Mussoorie reporting heavy tourist footfall. Roads leading to Manali and the Kullu valley saw continuous tourist movement as visitors arrived to enjoy the cold weather and scenic slopes.

In Shimla, large crowds gathered around the Ridge Ground, where hotels and cafes were packed with year-end travellers. Mussoorie also saw a sharp rise in arrivals, with the town and surrounding areas divided into sectors to manage the festive rush. Circle Officer Manoj Aswal said flag marches were conducted to reassure visitors. "Those who want to celebrate the New Year in accordance with the law should feel assured that the police are deployed around them," he said, adding that the popular hill station remains one of Uttarakhand's biggest year-end tourist draws.

Pilgrims and Tourists Flock to Puri

On the eastern coast, Puri in Odisha saw thousands of devotees and visitors converge at the Shri Jagannath Temple. Puri SP Prateek Singh said a large turnout was expected, with facilities expanded around temple corridors and beachside areas. "Parking, CCTV coverage and shed arrangements have been increased... Personnel have also been deployed on the sea beach," he said, as pilgrims combined spiritual visits with holiday travel.

Festive Footfall in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, tourist hubs such as Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Katra (the base for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine) reported significant foot traffic. Senior police and CRPF officials interacted with tourists at the iconic Ghanta Ghar, while large crowds were seen proceeding toward the shrine in Jammu on New Year's Eve.

Major Cities See New Year's Eve Rush

Holiday movement was also visible across metropolitan regions. In Mumbai, crowds gathered at popular waterfronts and promenades as revellers prepared to welcome the new year, even as the city maintained extensive on-ground deployment at high-footfall zones. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satya Narayan Chaudhary said greater deployment was ensured at crowded places in view of the surge in visitors.

Gurugram in Haryana also saw activity around marketplaces and public areas, with authorities noting that many visitors from the National Capital Region had chosen suburban and nearby destinations to celebrate.

Across states, the final evening of 2025 marked a convergence of tourism, pilgrimage, and leisure travel, with hotels, cafes, promenades, and hill-town avenues filling up as India's winter travel season peaked, creating a lively backdrop for the arrival of the new year.