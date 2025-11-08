PM Modi will launch a new Vande Bharat train from Firozpur to Delhi, the first for Punjab's Malwa region. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said the high-speed train will boost tourism, trade, and connectivity for the significant border district.

First Vande Bharat for Punjab's Malwa Region

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off a new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur Cantonment to the national capital Delhi, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said that this will be the first Vande Bharat Express to serve the Malwa region of Punjab, significantly boosting tourism, trade, and regional connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, the Union MoS stated that there is a total of 69 assemblies out of 117 in Malwa, and Ferozepur is a bordering district, hence it was crucial to connect Malwa to Delhi. The Malwa region is a significant geographical and political area in the southern part of Punjab, India, located south of the Sutlej River. Malwa comprises the districts of Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Muktsar, Moga, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

"A lot of BJP workers and leaders are present here. This is the first Vande Bharat train to serve Malwa. There are total of 69 assemblies out of 117 in Malwa. Ferozepur is a border district. It was crucial to connect Malwa to Delhi. This Vande Bharat train operates at 160 km/h, which will boost tourism and trade and ease people-to-people interaction. The train is equipped with the KAVACH safety system, the most advanced safety feature, eliminating the risk of accidents, along with many other modern technologies," Ravneet Singh Bittu said.

Station Preparations and Route Benefits

Ahead of the inauguration, the Firozpur Cantonment railway station was decorated with flowers and a fresh coat of paint. Security arrangements were tightened, with a dog squad conducting thorough inspections of the train before the flagging-off ceremony.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

Part of a Nationwide Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi in a short while. This marks another milestone in realising the Prime Minister's vision of providing citizens with easier, faster, and more comfortable travel through world-class railway services. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country. (ANI)