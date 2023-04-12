Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New National Credit Framework: Vedas, Puranas can fetch students credits

    The National Credit Framework (NCrF) has listed 18 major 'Vidyas', or theoretical disciplines and 64 'kalas', applied sciences or vocational disciplines and crafts, that can be considered for credit accumulation.

    PTI News
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 8:43 AM IST

    The new National Credit Framework (NCrF) released by the University Grants Commission allows students to "creditise" expertise in various aspects of Puranas, the Vedas and other components of the Indian knowledge system.
      
    The NCrF will integrate learning at multiple axes, like academics, vocational skills, and even experiential learning including relevant experiences and proficiency/professional levels acquired.

    According to the framework, even online, digital and blended learning could now be "creditised" and accumulated.

    The NCrF document, released on Monday evening, has listed 18 major "vidyas", or theoretical disciplines and 64 "kalas", applied sciences or vocational disciplines and crafts, that can be considered for credit accumulation.

    The draft of the framework, which proposed to bring the school education system under a credit system, was put in the public domain by the UGC in October last year seeking feedback. The framework also allows to "creditise" every learning subject to its assessment.

    Encompassing school education under a credit framework for the first time, the NCrF has divided the learning ecosystem into eight levels, assigning credits based on learning hours from class 5 up to PhD level.

    "Till Class 12, each subject is assigned 240 hours for self-study at the school level. In higher education, it covers all undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as PhD. Vocational education and skill training from levels 1 to 8 are also now part of the framework. Earning of credits will be based on total learning hours and assessments.

    "Nothing is left unmeasured. Outside of classroom learning, sports and games, yoga, physical activities, performing arts, handicrafts, bagless days will also be part of the evaluation framework," the report said. 

    The final report puts the Indian knowledge system as well to the list, and that too under the "special achievers" category. This was not mentioned in the draft document released in October.

    Among the other fields that are eligible for creditisation along with the Indian knowledge system, are sports and games, personalized arts, master craftsmen of heritage and traditional skills, social work in high-impact areas such as education, health care, and anti-drugs, and innovation and start-up.

    The document, however, stressed that credits must be awarded based on pre-defined learning outcomes along with criteria for special achievements. 

    The special achievement, the document states, could be winning medals or holding positions in national or international events, Padma or other awards conferred by central or state governments or other recognised bodies, high-impact high-priority social work which could be duly assessed through independent assessment methods.

    "The total credit points earned by a student will be the multiplication of total credits earned at a level of study or skilling and NCrF level assigned to that level of skilling and academic class. The framework also envisions taking into account cases wherein the student opts out of the education ecosystem and gains employment," it said.

    "At any point in time, the overall credit points accumulated by a student shall be calculated as 'total credit points earned' multiplied by the 'weightage assigned to the relevant experience acquired by the student'. Credits accumulated by any student shall be stored through Academic Bank of Credit," it added.

    The document stated that the transfer of credits is possible only when credits are recognized by the awarding bodies concerned and there is a mutual agreement on credits between the body allocating credits and the body accepting those. 

    "While having the requisite number of credits shall make a learner fulfil the eligibility criteria for entry to a programme, it would be the decision of the accepting institution to prescribe the modalities and process for admission which may include merit-based listing, an entrance test/examination or simply first come-first serve basis," the document stated. 

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 8:43 AM IST
