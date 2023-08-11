Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New law proposes punishment for fake identity-driven physical relations: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

    The bills, named the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, will be subjected to a comprehensive review by a parliamentary panel.

    New law proposes punishment for fake identity-driven physical relations: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented three bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday (August 11) to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, which were originally formulated during the British colonial era.

    Shah announced that the new bill aiming to replace the IPC would completely repeal provisions related to sedition offences. He assured the House that these bills would bring about a transformation in the country's criminal justice system.

    Bengaluru: Fire at BBMP head office premises, 10 injured

    The bills, named the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, will be subjected to a comprehensive review by a parliamentary panel, according to Shah.

    Key features proposed in the bills include:

    • Maximum Capital Punishment: The bills propose maximum capital punishment for serious crimes like mob lynching and rape of minors.
    • Community Service: Petty offences could be punished with first-time community service as one of the penalties.
    • Trial in Absentia: Provisions to try absconding criminals, such as Dawood Ibrahim, in absentia.
    • New Offences: The bills introduce new offences, including acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities, or endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

    Manipur has been murdered by BJP, PM spent 2 hours in Parliament cracking jokes: Rahul Gandhi

    Amit Shah emphasized the goal of achieving a conviction ratio above 90 percent under the new legislation. He highlighted an essential provision in which cases requiring a jail term of seven years or more would mandate the forensic team's visit to the crime scene.

    One notable statement made by Amit Shah during the presentation of the bills was that a person who engages in physical relations with someone while faking their identity would face punishment under the new law. This move reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the legal framework concerning various aspects of criminal behavior in the country.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 7:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    255 eminent citizens write to President Murmu, seek 'decisive action' against 'NewsClick'

    255 eminent citizens write to President Droupadi Murmu, CJI; seek 'decisive action' against 'NewsClick'

    Fire at BBMP head office premises, staff suffer burn injuries

    Bengaluru: Fire at BBMP head office premises, 10 injured

    Chandrayaan-3 can reach moon before Russia's Luna-25: Ex-ISRO scientist

    Chandrayaan-3 can reach moon before Russia's Luna-25: Ex-ISRO scientist

    Independence Day 2023: 1800 special guests to attend celebrations at Red Fort

    Independence Day 2023: 1800 special guests to attend celebrations at Red Fort

    Wrestling Federation of India polls put on hold by Punjab and Haryana High Court AJR

    Wrestling Federation of India polls put on hold by Punjab and Haryana High Court

    Recent Stories

    Football Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe's contract dilemma and impending consequences osf

    Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe's contract dilemma and impending consequences

    Animal Farm to Ikigai: 5 books every bibliophile MUST have ATG

    Animal Farm to Ikigai: 5 books every bibliophile MUST have

    Discover 7 Natural Remedies for Joint Pain: Alleviate Discomfort and Enhance Mobility MSW EAI

    Discover 7 Natural Remedies for Joint Pain: Alleviate discomfort and enhance mobility

    Ganapath Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recall 'Heropanti' romance on screen again ADC

    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recall 'Heropanti' romance on screen again

    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight': Tech giants gear up for ancient Rome showdown, live stream details snt

    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight': Tech giants gear up for ancient Rome showdown, live stream details

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon