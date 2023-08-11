New law proposes punishment for fake identity-driven physical relations: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

The bills, named the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, will be subjected to a comprehensive review by a parliamentary panel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented three bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday (August 11) to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, which were originally formulated during the British colonial era.

Shah announced that the new bill aiming to replace the IPC would completely repeal provisions related to sedition offences. He assured the House that these bills would bring about a transformation in the country's criminal justice system.

Key features proposed in the bills include:

Maximum Capital Punishment: The bills propose maximum capital punishment for serious crimes like mob lynching and rape of minors.

Community Service: Petty offences could be punished with first-time community service as one of the penalties.

Trial in Absentia: Provisions to try absconding criminals, such as Dawood Ibrahim, in absentia.

New Offences: The bills introduce new offences, including acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities, or endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

Amit Shah emphasized the goal of achieving a conviction ratio above 90 percent under the new legislation. He highlighted an essential provision in which cases requiring a jail term of seven years or more would mandate the forensic team's visit to the crime scene.

One notable statement made by Amit Shah during the presentation of the bills was that a person who engages in physical relations with someone while faking their identity would face punishment under the new law. This move reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the legal framework concerning various aspects of criminal behavior in the country.